Safety tips for trick-or-treating after Hurricane Ian

Safe Kids SWFL at Golisano Children's Hospital is providing tips to keep you and your family safe this Halloween, as so many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
While trick-or-treating, be mindful of:
- Yard debris, which could contain bacteria from flood water and be hazardous
- Standing water, which could contain hazardous waste, debris and even wild animals
- Downed powerlines
More safety tips:
- Test makeup on a small patch of skin before using it
- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes
- Don't walk near lit candles or luminaries
- Plan your route before trick-or-treating and be sure to look out for debris and floodwater
- Have an adult present at all times
- Give kids flashlights so they can be seen
- Always walk on sidewalks when possible
- Use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street
- Don't visit dark homes; only visit well-lit homes with a trusted adult
- Never take rides from strangers
- Remove any yard debris in the path to your door so that kids and their parents don't trip
- Never let children go inside a home
- Check your child's candy before they eat it
- Avoid homemade treats