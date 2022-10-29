Watch Now
Safety tips for trick-or-treating after Hurricane Ian

Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 20:01:55-04

Safe Kids SWFL at Golisano Children's Hospital is providing tips to keep you and your family safe this Halloween, as so many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

While trick-or-treating, be mindful of:

  • Yard debris, which could contain bacteria from flood water and be hazardous
  • Standing water, which could contain hazardous waste, debris and even wild animals
  • Downed powerlines

More safety tips:

  • Test makeup on a small patch of skin before using it
  • Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes
  • Don't walk near lit candles or luminaries
  • Plan your route before trick-or-treating and be sure to look out for debris and floodwater
  • Have an adult present at all times
  • Give kids flashlights so they can be seen
  • Always walk on sidewalks when possible
  • Use crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street
  • Don't visit dark homes; only visit well-lit homes with a trusted adult
  • Never take rides from strangers
  • Remove any yard debris in the path to your door so that kids and their parents don't trip
  • Never let children go inside a home
  • Check your child's candy before they eat it
  • Avoid homemade treats
