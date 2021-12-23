Safety is always in season: FHP's tips for holiday travel

With a pre-pandemic crowd of cars expected on the road for the holidays, Florida Highway Patrol wants you to make sure you arrive alive to your intended destination.
The following are some standard safety tips they say some people tend to take for granted during the hustle and bustle of holiday travel:
- Check your tires and ensure your vehicle is in good working condition
- Be well rested, nodding off behind the wheel is very dangerous
- Drive sober, make your plans ahead of time to stay, call a ride share or establish a designated driver
- Slow down, Florida is a state of nearly 22 million residents and millions more of seasonal residents and visitors from around the world. Having patience and good temperament is always in season
- Put your phones down, safe, responsible drivers always have two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road, and their mind on driving
- Buckle up, it is the law and it potentially could save your life
- Look twice for motorcycles and travel with caution because bicyclists and pedestrians will be enjoying the Florida sunshine as well
- Enjoy your families, just do so responsibly