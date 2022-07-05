Rose Garden Road landscape project starting in July could cause minor delays

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is beginning work on the "Rose Garden" landscape project to enhance the streetscape design for the neighborhood and parks on Rose Garden Road south of El Dorado Parkway.

The project is expected to begin the first week of July and be completed in about a year. The project is expected improve the tree canopy coverage, increase environmental benefits, and raise property values.

Drivers should expect minor delays and intermittent lane closures during business hours as crews work in the area.

Rose Garden Road south of El Dorado Parkway W, extending south to SW 58th Terrace are expected to be the areas affected.

The portion of Rose Garden Road from SW 9th Place to SW 11th Place will not be affected.

Residents will still have full access to Rotary Park and Glover Bight Trail for the duration of the landscape enhancements.