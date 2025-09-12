Riverdale High School unveils $108 million renovation with ribbon-cutting ceremony

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County officially opens Riverdale High School's newly renovated campus during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon, marking the completion of a two-year, $108 million transformation project.

The ceremony will take place at the start of the school's Homecoming Pep Rally, celebrating the addition of new classroom spaces and a state-of-the-art gymnasium.

The extensive renovation project included construction of a 14-classroom science building and full-size gymnasium, according to the school district. The school also added visual arts classrooms, a dedicated testing facility and a childcare academy.

Infrastructure upgrades encompassed lighting, flooring, paint, HVAC, audio, fire safety and communications systems throughout the campus.

The parking lot was redesigned and expanded to accommodate 774 vehicles, while sports fields were relocated with the addition of beach volleyball and outdoor basketball courts.

The $108 million transformation was funded through revenue generated by the half-cent sales tax approved by Lee County voters in 2018.