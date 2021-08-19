Red Cross helps at a home fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Local American Red Cross volunteers from the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter responded to a home fire on Burning Tree Drive in Naples on Wednesday night.

Fire officials say two people were impacted by the fire. Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to those affected.

The Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance. The organization will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.