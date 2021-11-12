Python found on a boat in Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose Marina Friday.
When they arrived Officer Prigge was able to capture the python.
It was released to a local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe.
