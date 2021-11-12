Watch
Python found on a boat in Marco Island

Marco Island Police Department
Officer Prigge was able to capture the python and release it to local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 12, 2021
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Officers responded to a call for a snake on a boat at Rose Marina Friday.

When they arrived Officer Prigge was able to capture the python.

It was released to a local wildlife handler Bobby Monroe.

