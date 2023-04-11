Punta Rassa condos still unlivable six months after Hurricane Ian

PUNTA RASSA. FLA. — On Tuesday, six months after Hurricane Ian, the Punta Rassa Condominiums still faced $40 million worth of damage.

The damages that remain have left owners like Cherly Maraffio without her part-time home since the storm.

“ I mean it's hell, it is absolute hell,” said Maraffio.

Maraffio said residents only get a one-hour scheduled visit at the condos, where work to repair the buildings according to Maraffio, has moved at a slow pace.

“As you can see, no electricity still,” said Maraffio as she walked around her battered condo that is also missing walls which Maraffio said were damaged by stormwater.

“Some of them are four feet high where they removed the walls some two, and you can see straight through to the kitchen,” said Maraffio.

Maraffio said the reason for the hold-up according to her condo association is because of the insurance company.

“ Basically the insurance company has not attempted to negotiate a settlement,” said Maraffio.

On Tuesday, it was a statement made inside Maraffio condo which Fox 4 brought to Jim Walker, the Manager of the Punta Rassa Condominiums Association.

“ This project is a $40 million project and right now we got a million and nine..paid to us..go figure,” said Walker.

The remainder Walker said is yet to be paid out by insurance, which he says means contractors won't work and the property will remain wrapped in security gates.

Fox 4 asked Walker what else could be done by the condo association in the meantime.

"We are going to be applying for a loan,” said Walker.

On Tuesday, Walker didn't give a timeline for the loan.

Inside her condo, Maraffio says time seems to stand still since Ian.

“There are so many people that want to come here to enjoy this piece of paradise,” said Maraffio.

It is an idea and a memory of that paradise Maraffio hopes she will see again.

“ But there is hope… but there’s hope..right?" said Maraffio.