Punta Gorda man facing seditious charges tied to Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A grand jury has charged 11 people with seditious conspiracy related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Legal documents released by the US Attorney’s Office sshow 44-year-old David Moerschel, who lives in Punta Gorda, is accused of storming the capitol as part of the militia group known as the Oath Keepers.

On Friday, Fox 4 visited a home that was listed under Moerschel’s name online, to ask him about the charges he’s facing.

No one answered at the home, but we were able to talk with his attorney, Scott Weinberg.

He says the charges don’t fit the acts that took place at the US Capitol.

“I think the government has overcharged and treated all of these defendants unfairly," said Weinberg. "Frankly, Mr. Moerschel is a good religious family man. There was no conspiracy, there was no insurrection. Most of the people involved in this situation did not plan on going into the Capitol.

"The government is trying to prove something that the evidence just doesn’t show,” the attorney continued.

According to documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Moerschel faces conspiracy charges along with earlier charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds.

Moerschel’s attorney says his next court date in Washington, D.C. will be on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m.