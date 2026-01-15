Protect your P's during cooler weather: Plants, Pets, People and Pipes

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — We’re preparing for some of the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced since 2022, and prolonged cold can create serious risks if you’re not ready. As temperatures drop, it’s important to remember the Four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Taking a few simple precautions now can help prevent emergencies, costly damage, and unnecessary stress during this cold snap.

People

Cold temperatures can be dangerous, especially for older adults, young children, and those with health conditions. Dress in layers, including hats and gloves (especially if you're waiting for a bus!) , and limit time outdoors when wind chills are extreme. Make sure your home is properly heated and check on neighbors who may not have adequate heat or who live alone. Never use grills, generators, or fuel-burning devices indoors, as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pets

Pets feel the cold too, even those with thick fur. Bring pets indoors whenever possible, especially overnight. If animals must remain outside, ensure they have a dry, insulated shelter and access to unfrozen water. Limit outdoor time for walks and watch for signs of cold stress such as shivering or lifting paws off the ground. Don’t forget that antifreeze is toxic to animals—clean up spills immediately.

Pipes

Freezing temperatures can cause pipes to freeze and burst, leading to expensive water damage. Insulate exposed pipes, especially those in garages, crawl spaces, or exterior walls. Let faucets drip slightly during extreme cold to keep water moving, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing. If you plan to be away, keep your thermostat set to at least 55 degrees.

Plants

Cold weather can be tough on plants, especially those not accustomed to freezing temperatures. Bring potted plants indoors if possible, or move them closer to buildings for added warmth. Cover outdoor plants with frost cloths or blankets, making sure the covering reaches the ground to trap heat. Water plants before a freeze, as moist soil retains heat better than dry soil.

