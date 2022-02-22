Watch
Proclamation of "Dr Ella Piper Day" March 8

Dr. Piper Center
Posted at 10:33 PM, Feb 21, 2022
FT. MYERS, Fla. — Mayor Kevin Anderson of Ft. Myers will proclaim March 8, 2022 to be “Dr. Ella Piper Day” on the steps of the Ella Mae’s Diner.

Dr. Ella Mae Piper was an African American Woman who was born into poverty but fought her way out out and became a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and role model.

The legacy of Dr. Piper’s passion and dedication to help children, the elderly, unprivileged and the handicapped will never be forgotten.

Dr. Piper donated her property to the city of Ft. Myers and turned it into a multi-purpose center to provide support and care to elders and children in the community.

The Dr. Piper Center in collaboration with the Ella Mae’s Diner at the Luminary Hotel is celebrating the proclamation of "Dr. Ella Piper day" , and Dr. Pipers Birthday along with International Women’s Day Tuesday March 8 at 11 AM.

The Dr. Piper Center and community senior volunteers have helped impact the lives of the frail elderly and children with special needs for 47 years now.

