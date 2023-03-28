Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power outage in Sarasota due to a traffic accident

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:57:57-04

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police have said there is currently a significant power outage in the area of Narramore Park.

The power outage is due to a traffic incident.

Florida Power and Light is advising residents it may be an extended period before power is restored to the area.

The areas affected include Glenallen Elementary, North Port High School, and Heron Creek Middle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM