Power outage in Sarasota due to a traffic accident

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police have said there is currently a significant power outage in the area of Narramore Park.
The power outage is due to a traffic incident.
Florida Power and Light is advising residents it may be an extended period before power is restored to the area.
The areas affected include Glenallen Elementary, North Port High School, and Heron Creek Middle.
