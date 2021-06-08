Watch
Police looking for man who left pet store with puppy under his shirt

Posted at 12:17 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 00:17:29-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are searching for a man who stole a 9-week-old Shih Tzu from a Fort Myers pet store.

Police say on June 5, the man walked into Pet Kingdom, 4650 S Cleveland Ave., just after 5 p.m., and took the dog out of its pen before putting it under his shirt and walking out.

The man is described as white, with a large build and tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a blue Florida Gator's hat and a green t-shirt. He may have been driving a white sedan with a paper tag on it.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Fort Myers Police or Crime Stoppers.

