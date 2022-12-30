Police investigating an armed carjacking in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on Friday morning.
Officers say it happened at 2797 First Street.
Police say there was a short pursuit and the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say there is a suspect in custody.
FMPD will confirm we are working an armed Carjacking investigation that began at 2797 First Street. After a short pursuit and the assistance of @SheriffLeeFL, the suspect is currently in custody. Excellent teamwork to keep our streets safe. pic.twitter.com/NJBzFYNasa— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) December 30, 2022