Police investigating an armed carjacking in Fort Myers

Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 30, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking on Friday morning.

Officers say it happened at 2797 First Street.

Police say there was a short pursuit and the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say there is a suspect in custody.

