Police asking for information after Sarasota Jane Doe identified

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has positively identified the remains of a women found in Sarasota in 2007. Now, they're seeking information from the public.

The victim has been identified as Jeana Burrus. SCSO is asking anyone familiar with her or her husband, James Burrus, to contact them.

Jeana's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Ashton Ct. in Sarasota on February 6, 2007. She was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. According to SCSO, Jeana lived in the 6200 block of Pauline Ave. with her husband and son, James Burrus Jr.

She was unemployed. Her husband worked at a local body shop in the 5600 block of Sarah Ave. Her son attended Gulf Gate Elementary School between 2006 and 2006. The couple lived in Citrus County, Florida and Frederick, Maryland before relocating to Sarasota County.

This case remained cold until November of 2022 when SCSO, in conjunction with DNA Labs International Inc., utilized advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy to make a positive identification.

According to SCSO, Jeana was never reported missing by family and her whereabouts had not been questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.