Pfizer COVID-19 Booster now available for 16 year olds

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Pfizer vaccine is now available for booster doses for individuals age 16 and older who received their second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

Booster doses help provide extra protection against the coronavirus and have been shown to be effective against the new omicron variant.

Appointments for booster doses can be made at www.leehealth.org .

There is no cost for the vaccine, and the booster dose doesn’t have to be the same vaccine brand as your initial vaccination.

Those age 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer booster.