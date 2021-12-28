Watch
Pedestrian hurt in US-41 Crash

Pedestrian hurt in crash on N Cleveland Avenue
US-41 Crash
Posted at 8:55 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 08:56:28-05

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was hurt in a crash on N Cleveland Avenue (US-41) at Judd Road Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 30-year old man was walking when he was hit by a truck.

Troopers shut down the Northbound lanes of the intersection to investigate the crash.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

