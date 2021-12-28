Pedestrian hurt in US-41 Crash

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was hurt in a crash on N Cleveland Avenue (US-41) at Judd Road Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says the 30-year old man was walking when he was hit by a truck.
Troopers shut down the Northbound lanes of the intersection to investigate the crash.
Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️— Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffLeeFL) December 28, 2021
Please be advised that the northbound lanes of N Cleveland Avenue at Judd Road are shut down due to a vehicle crash.
These lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route, if possible. pic.twitter.com/4MIoUT7wPT