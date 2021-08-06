Parents turn to COVID-19 vaccine before school starts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kids are preparing to go back to school, but first some parents are taking their kids to get vaccinated.

Golisano Ghildren’s Hospital is hosting mobile vaccination clinics this week and parents are turning up to protect their kids and families. Darla Moore-Chaviano is a mother of three and tells us getting the vaccine is a necessity.

“We tried a couple times before but postponed it. So now we finally decided, we got to get it done to get ready for school next week,” she said.

Moore-chaviano’s daughter home schooled last year and they wish they could’ve done it again this year. She was a little nervous to get the shot, but mom had a good reason to help her get over her fears.

“Last year was tough losing a family member, so that’s been tough,” she said. “If I could’ve done the little ones, I would have. It’s the best idea, we need to get vaccinated.”

Niki Shimiko supervisor of the clinic tells us they’re seeing a lot more people come in as COVID-19 cases rise again.

“In the last week and a half, we’ve seen a huge increase in desire to have the vaccination. More people are showing up to get this,” she said.

And after getting her shot, eight-year-old Mercedes Moore-Chaviano said it wasn’t even that bad.

“It doesn’t really hurt, it’s not that bad, so you shouldn’t be afraid of it,” she said.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. The mobile clinic will make a few more stops this week. Here’s where you can find them:

· Friday, August 6, 4-7 p.m., East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres

· Saturday, August 7, 9 a.m.-noon, QLC (Quality Life Center), 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers *Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

