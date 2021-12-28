Overturned fuel tanker closes portion of I-75

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a portion of I-75 southbound is closed in Sarasota County because a fuel tanker overturned early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the tanker overturned shortly before 5 a.m. It happened at mile marker 172.

WFTS

All southbound lanes are closed between exits 179, Toledo Blade Boulevard, and 170, Kings Highway, while crews assess the fuel leakage.

North Police Police said roughly 200 gallons of fuel have leaked. NPD is on the scene along with Sarasota and Charlotte County HAZMAT teams, and North Port Fire Rescue.

NPD said the driver was taken by ground to the hospital. No information on the extent of the driver's injuries has been released.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.