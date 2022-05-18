"Operation Fly Formula" to aid the baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act Wednesday and directed Defense Department aircraft to import infant formula.

Biden authorized flights to go overseas to import baby formula. The Defense Production Act requires suppliers of formula manufacturing to fulfill those orders before other customer orders.

On Wednesday, the White House said they will do what they can to provide enough baby formula for the U.S.

Biden has invoked this act to ensure that enough baby formula products will be sent safely and urgently.