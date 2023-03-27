Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

One person killed in Six Mile Cypress Pkwy crash

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 10:08:49-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning.

FHP says a vehicle collided with a mini scooter on Six Mile Cypress Parkway, south of Daniels Parkway.

  • East and west on Daniels Parkway remains open
  • North Six Mile Cypress Parkway remains open
  • South Six Mile Cypress Parkway is open up until the intersection of Daniels Parkway. From that point, traffic must proceed either east or west on Daniels Parkway.
  • For motorists attending the 1:05 pm baseball game today, use US 41 to Six Mile Cypress or Metro Parkway to Six Mile Cypress as a detour.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM