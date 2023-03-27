One person killed in Six Mile Cypress Pkwy crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning.
FHP says a vehicle collided with a mini scooter on Six Mile Cypress Parkway, south of Daniels Parkway.
- East and west on Daniels Parkway remains open
- North Six Mile Cypress Parkway remains open
- South Six Mile Cypress Parkway is open up until the intersection of Daniels Parkway. From that point, traffic must proceed either east or west on Daniels Parkway.
- For motorists attending the 1:05 pm baseball game today, use US 41 to Six Mile Cypress or Metro Parkway to Six Mile Cypress as a detour.