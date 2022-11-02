Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead after stabbing in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 12:57:21-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Lehigh Acres.

It happened in the 1500 block of Sunniland Boulevard on Wednesday.

One person is dead.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM