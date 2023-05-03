Watch Now
Old Bradenton Road closed due to investigation

Posted at 3:18 PM, May 03, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Old Bradenton Road is blocked off due to an investigation.

The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating a traffic accident near the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road.

