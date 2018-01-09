Officials: Man jumps fence at Miami airport

3:24 AM, Jan 9, 2018
53 mins ago
MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a man was taken into custody after jumping a perimeter fence at Miami International Airport and sprinting across a runway.
    
News outlets report that Miami-Dade police responded to the tarmac Monday afternoon and apprehended the man, who wasn't immediately named.
    
Police say the man was apparently trying to take a shortcut. He told investigators that he had been dropped off at the airport to fill out an application and decided to jump the fence after realizing he was in wrong place.
    
It wasn't clear if any flights were affected by the intruder.
    
No injuries were reported.

 

