MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have recovered a body from the water just west of Anna Maria Island. According to Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the deceased is believed to be the missing swimmer.

Deputies are in the process of positively identifying the man and notifying family members.

“It’s really sad, especially a family here having a good time on vacation and something tragic happens like that, I feel really bad for the family," said Emily Childers of Tampa.

Officials believe body recovered off Anna Maria Island is missing swimmer: MCSO

Childers' family loves spending beach days on Anna Marie Island. She says the news of the missing swimmer was heartbreaking.

“It's terrible the whole time out here that’s all we’ve been thinking about," said Childers.

A multi-agency search effort continued Monday for the swimmer leading to the discovery of the body.

Authorities said around 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, witnesses reported seeing a man about 100 yards from the beach in the Gulf. He had been swimming with another man, who was rescued and brought to shore by people nearby, according to MCSO.

The extensive search was initiated by MCSO deputies and involved several boats, jet skis, paddleboards, and aerial support from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to MCSO.

People who live near Bean Point say, the locals know how dangerous these waters can be, they just wish visitors were more aware.

“Every day I’m off I’m at the beach, and I never swim out there, I mean I know my limitations and the water there is insane, especially when the currents hit, it’s a whirlpool inside there and I don’t want anything to do with it," said Daniela Tudose, who lives on Anna Marie Island.

This is a developing story.