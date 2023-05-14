Shooting investigation underway in North Port after one person shot

NORTH PORT, Fla. — According to a press release from Nort Port Police Department's PIO, around 10:30 p.m. a reported shooting took place in the area of Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

One person has been flown to the hospital and NNPD say they are hopeful this person will survive.

Two individuals involved were quickly located at 7-11 on Toledo Blade Blvd in the Publix shopping plaza.

Currently, they believe all involved are familiar with each other.

All subjects involved are accounted for and NNPD reports that there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation.