North Port police mourn department chaplain

Posted at 10:01 AM, May 11, 2022
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is in mourning after the sudden loss of their chaplain.

Michael Saxton passed away after an undisclosed medical event.

The department said in a tweet announcing his passing that Saxton was a retired sergeant.

"Love you Mike," the tweet reads.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.

