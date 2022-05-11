North Port police mourn department chaplain

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is in mourning after the sudden loss of their chaplain.
Michael Saxton passed away after an undisclosed medical event.
The department said in a tweet announcing his passing that Saxton was a retired sergeant.
"Love you Mike," the tweet reads.
Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date.
With great sadness we report another loss to the NPPD family & to the community. Police Chaplain Michael Saxton has passed away after a sudden medical event. Chaplain Saxton is also a retired Sgt. w/ the Department. Details on services will be announced soon. Love you Mike. pic.twitter.com/nyVTqbrISk— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) May 11, 2022