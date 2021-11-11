North Port Police looking for man wanted on charges

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department needs help locating a man named Derrick Eugene Pierce.
Police say Pierce is wanted on charges related to sexual battery on a child.
If you have any information on where he could be, you're asked to call 911 or 941-429-7300.
