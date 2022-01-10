North Port man pleads guilty to dealing firearms without license

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 63-year-old North Port man has pleaded guilty to charges he sold firearms without a license.

According to a plea agreement, Larry Alan Goldman sold 14 firearms from a booth at a North Fort Myers flea market between February 2020 and August 2021.

Prosecutors said Goldman did not have the proper Federal Firearms License (FFL) permitting him to sell the weapons. He was served with a notice of the violation in September 2021, however agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms say they were able to buy two more firearms from Goldman in September and October.

A search warrant wax executed on Goldman's home on Oct. 19. Agents seized approximately 29 firearms and approximately $36,828 in cash. Authorities determined that, between January 2020 and September 2021, Goldman had purchased approximately 313 firearms.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Goldman has agreed to forfeit the weapons and pay a fine of $25,000.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.