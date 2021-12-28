North Port man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 51-year-old Gregory William Brown of North Port for 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Agents say they learned that an online address was being used to share files depicting child sexual abuse.

They executed a search warrant at Brown's residence and seized items from the home.

Investigators say they found more than 90 videos and more than 70 images of files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Brown was arrested on December 27 and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.