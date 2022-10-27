Watch Now
No one hurt in Sarasota County helicopter crash

Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 27, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are on the scene of a small helicopter crash in Sarasota County.

This is in the 15900 block of State Road 72.

Investigators say a small Robinson helicopter went down just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

They say no one was hurt and both occupants made it out safely.

The FAA will lead the investigation.

