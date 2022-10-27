No one hurt in Sarasota County helicopter crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are on the scene of a small helicopter crash in Sarasota County.
This is in the 15900 block of State Road 72.
Investigators say a small Robinson helicopter went down just after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.
They say no one was hurt and both occupants made it out safely.
The FAA will lead the investigation.
