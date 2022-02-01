No one hurt in Sarasota County fire

SARASOTA, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 10000 block of South Tamiami Trail in unincorporated Sarasota County.
Crews found a mobile home on fire.
Firefighters say no one was inside and no one was hurt.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire is out, and the cause of the fire is undetermined. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted, and is enroute to investigate. Strong work to responding crews 💪 pic.twitter.com/WJzIFhmIrl— North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) February 1, 2022