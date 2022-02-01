Watch
No one hurt in Sarasota County fire

North Port Fire Department
Sarasota County Fire
Posted at 4:13 PM, Feb 01, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 10000 block of South Tamiami Trail in unincorporated Sarasota County.

Crews found a mobile home on fire.

Firefighters say no one was inside and no one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

