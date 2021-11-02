Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New ways to win this holiday season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Lottery
Florida Lottery
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 14:13:52-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Four new holiday-themed scratch-off games are coming soon.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

  • The $10 HOLIDAY WINNINGS BLOWOUT game is loaded exclusively with prizes of $50, $100, and $500, and features more than $211 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-8.75.
  • The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81.
  • The $50,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $36 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $50,000, for just $2! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.36.
  • The $10,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $14 million in cash prizes, including 16 top prizes of $10,000, for just $1! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.72.

Now thru December 31, 2021, players can enter non-winning HOLIDAY WINNINGS or GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off tickets, or any FANTASY 5® ticket into the Bonus Play Getaway Promotion. Two drawings will be held from tickets entered by midnight ET on the last day of the entry period for each drawing. A total of 524 prizes will be awarded. More information can be found at www.flalottery.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4