New ways to win this holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Four new holiday-themed scratch-off games are coming soon.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

The $10 HOLIDAY WINNINGS BLOWOUT game is loaded exclusively with prizes of $50, $100, and $500, and features more than $211 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-8.75.

The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81.

The $50,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $36 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $50,000, for just $2! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.36.

The $10,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game features more than $14 million in cash prizes, including 16 top prizes of $10,000, for just $1! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.72.

Now thru December 31, 2021, players can enter non-winning HOLIDAY WINNINGS or GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off tickets, or any FANTASY 5® ticket into the Bonus Play Getaway Promotion. Two drawings will be held from tickets entered by midnight ET on the last day of the entry period for each drawing. A total of 524 prizes will be awarded. More information can be found at www.flalottery.com