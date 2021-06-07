NCH in urgent need of blood donations

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — NCH Community Blood Center is in urgent need of blood donations.

They need to replenish critically low blood product inventories for types A-, O-, & O+.

The Community Blood Center supplies blood products to area hospitals.

You can donate blood at this location:

Community Blood Center, Naples: 11190 Health Park Blvd. Naples, FL 34110, located at the NCH North Naples Hospital near the Brookdale entrance.

Thursday, Friday, & Monday: 8 AM through 4 PM, Tuesday: 11 AM -7 PM (closed Wed., Sat. & Sun.)

To find a donation location or bloodmobile blood drive sites, click here.

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days.

The minimum age to give blood is 16 with a parent present.

There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat before giving blood, and must be well hydrated.

Photo ID is required at donation time.

