Naples students give thanks after Hurricane Ian

Student Thank You
Joe Merrill
Student Thank You
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:16:19-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Students at Lake Park Elementary in Naples are thankful to those who worked so hard to keep the community informed and safe after Hurricane Ian.

Fox 4's photojournalist Karan Deardorff got to spend a day with Mr. Merrill's first-grade class and found out why it was so important to say "Thank You".

