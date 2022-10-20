NAPLES, Fla. — Students at Lake Park Elementary in Naples are thankful to those who worked so hard to keep the community informed and safe after Hurricane Ian.
Fox 4's photojournalist Karan Deardorff got to spend a day with Mr. Merrill's first-grade class and found out why it was so important to say "Thank You".
Naples students give thanks after Hurricane Ian
It was an honor to welcome @Fox4Now into our classroom today! 🤩🎥@KaranDeardorff is working on a follow up to our video last week. It was our please to meet her! Thanks for coming, Karan! 💙@collierschools @LPEPanthers #CCPSFamily pic.twitter.com/DHRiesF6xk— Joe Merrill 👓 #interACTIVEclass (@MrMerrillsClass) October 12, 2022