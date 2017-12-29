Naples News Years Eve fireworks expected to draw a crowd

The annual City of Naples New Year’s Eve fireworks display is expected to draw a large number of spectators, which will result in congestion in the area of the pier, beach parking areas, neighboring residential areas, and within businesses districts.

Residents are encouraged to walk, ride bicycles, or carpool to reduce traffic congestion during the timeframe of the event.

Time and Location of Fireworks

The City of Naples Fireworks Display will be held on Sunday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will be presented from a barge approximately 1000 feet north of the Naples Pier. The Naples Pier will be closed at 5:00 p.m. to permit first responders (Fire, Police, EMS) to establish their posts for the fireworks display. The Naples Pier will reopen at 11:00 p.m.

Suggested Routes

Because heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected before and immediately following the fireworks display, attendees traveling from U.S. 41 North or Golden Gate Parkway may find it easier to observe the fireworks from the beaches north of 5th Avenue South and depart the City on the following routes:

• 3rd Ave. South to U.S. 41 North.

• 4th Ave. North to U.S. 41 North.

• 7th Ave. North to U.S. 41 North.

• Gulf Shore Blvd. north to Mooring Line Drive to U.S. 41 North.

• Gulf Shore Blvd. north to Mooring Line Drive to Crayton Road.

Officers will direct traffic at major intersections, with an emphasis on moving traffic north onto U.S. 41, east to U.S. 41 and north onto Goodlette Road. Please do not attempt to use alleys to bypass traffic as this will only increase congestion.

Extended Traffic Delays

Following the Fireworks display:

• Southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will be delayed for extended periods of time.

• Westbound traffic on U.S. 41 (5th Avenue South/Gordon River Bridge) will be delayed for extended periods of time.

• Vehicles will not be permitted to travel east on 5th Ave. South between 3rd Street South and 8th Street South until normal traffic flow resumes.

• Temporarily closing specific roads permits traffic to exit efficiently as possible while relieving congestion throughout the City of Naples.

Parking – General Information

Attendees are encouraged to use public parking in the downtown areas and to respect the property of others by not blocking driveways or parking on private property without the owner’s consent. The city parking garages located at 4th Avenue South/8th Street South and 6th Avenue South/8th Street South are located only a short walk from the beach. Public parking will also be available at Lowdermilk Park and the beach ends between 20th Avenue South and 8th Avenue North.

The Naples Police Department reminds everyone that strict parking enforcement will occur in marked “No Parking” areas, with particular attention given to Gulf Shore Blvd., intersections, bike lanes, and areas adjacent to fire hydrants. There will be no parking allowed on either side of Gulf Shore Boulevard between 20th Avenue South and 8th Avenue North/South Golf Drive. Violators will be cited and towed.

Beach Parking Rules

Parking time limits will be enforced over the holiday weekend. All of the parking areas have signage to inform visitors of the following parking rules:

• All unmetered parking spaces require a beach parking permit.

• All metered parking spaces require payment or beach parking permit.

• No littering.

• No glass, animals, or fires allowed on the beach.

• No parking of trailers, commercial trucks, recreational vehicles or buses within one block of the beach.

• No parking is allowed at any metered beach parking space between 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.

• Violators will be towed.

Parking Pay Stations/Pay-by-Space

Several parking areas have multi-space parking meters, including Lowdermilk Park and the Naples Pier.

Pay Stations conveniently located near the entrance to the parking area, accept coins, Master Card and Visa. The cost is 25 cents for each 6 minutes of parking or $2.50 per hour. Each parking space is designated with a number that must be entered into the pay station.

The pay stations at the Naples Pier also offer Extend-by-Phone Service. The Extend-by-Phone service allows visitors to receive parking expiration reminders and extend time for pay station-initiated transactions via text messaging (SMS).

The Extend-by-Phone Service does not require a user account. Extend-by-Phone is compatible with most mobile phones and delivers value for both visitors and parking operators.

Parking Ticket Fines

Parking tickets are $37.00. The parking ticket increases to $47.00 after 10 days if unpaid and $102.00 after 60 days unpaid. Handicap parking violations are $252.00.

Handicapped Access

The City of Naples provides handicap beach access at the locations listed below. Lowdermilk Park has beach wheelchairs available on a first come, first served basis.

• 17th Avenue South

• 4th Avenue South

• 6th Avenue North

• 8th Avenue South

• Horizon Way

• Lowdermilk Park

• Naples Pier

• Vedado Way

• Via Miramar

• City Pier

Beach Parking utilizing a Disabled Permit

Any disability permit holder may park at any space without payment, in accordance with Florida Statute 316.1964. The only requirement is that the permit holder is driving or being transported. A disability permit does not allow parking in a bus loading zone, fire zone, handicapped access aisles, any areas posted as no parking zones, or parking in excess of the posted time limit. No parking is allowed at any metered parking space between 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. The 4th Avenue South beach access will be specifically designated for handicapped parking. An officer will monitor this location beginning at 4:00 p.m. to ensure only those with handicap placards are permitted access. Entry to 4th Avenue South beach access will be on a first come, first served basis.

Disabled Parking and Viewing of Fireworks

The eastern portion of the Naples Pier will be open to disabled individuals who rely on assistance for mobility (wheelchairs, walkers, canes, etc.). These persons may be accompanied by one individual for assistance.

Those seeking disabled parking spaces are encouraged to arrive early. Parking spaces are not reserved and are only available on a first come, first served basis.

Mobility disabled attendees may be dropped off at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Gulf Shore Boulevard South while their driver or companion locates parking.

Restrooms/Port-o-Lets/Disabled Facilities

• Full service restrooms will be available at the Naples Pier and Lowdermilk Park.

• Port-o-Lets will be available at each beach end.

• Handicapped access Port-o-Lets will be available at 4th Avenue South, 5th Avenue South and the Naples Pier.

Prohibited Items/Conduct

• Fireworks of any kind, including sparklers and sky lanterns are prohibited on City beaches and anywhere west of Gulf Shore Blvd. Violators will have their fireworks confiscated and face a fine of $115.00.

• Don’t Litter! When you are preparing to leave the beach and gathering your belongings, please do not leave your trash behind. There are several trash disposal containers located at every beach access point.

• Do not take glass onto the beach. Naples beaches do not permit glass containers. The fine is $115.00.

• No dogs, bicycles, motorized vehicles or scooters are permitted on the city beaches.

• Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the Naples Pier, or on the beaches immediately surrounding the Pier.

Miscellaneous

The following are a few items to ensure your evening is fun and safe:

• Do not store valuables that are visible in your parked vehicle.

• Have a plan with your children in case your family becomes separated.

• Use discretion when allowing your “beach neighbors” to watch your belongings if you decide to take a walk, or go for a swim.

• Leave your fireworks and sky lanterns at home