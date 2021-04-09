Naples man facing animal cruelty charges for abusing kittens

NAPLES, Fla. — A 26-year-old Naples man faces animal cruelty charges after deputies say he repeatedly abused two kittens, including one that had to be put down due to its injuries.

Arrest reports say deputies responded to the Naples Cat Alliance on Golden Gate Parkway, after a friend of Luis Herin’s live-in girlfriend brought in the couple’s 7-month-old kitten named Ruby for treatment.

The friend told deputies she suspected Ruby was being abused by Herin after his girlfriend told her she thought he was hurting the kitten. The friend also told deputies she visited the couple at their residence and witnessed signs of animal mistreatment and abuse. The kitten appeared to be underweight and to have a broken tail, cuts on its eyes, and bumps on its ribs.

A veterinarian who examined Ruby found it had nine broken ribs, two breaks in its tail, a de-gloved lower lip, contusions behind its ear, injury to its jaw, and abraded skin on one paw. The vet found the injuries to be consistent with abuse.

Deputies arrested Herin, of 93rd Ave. N., on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty charges. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, the charges stem from separate incidents which occurred at Herin’s residence between March 1 and Oct. 19, of 2020.