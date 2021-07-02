Watch
Naples doctor charged with illegally prescribing opioids

Posted at 7:18 PM, Jul 02, 2021
FORT MYERS — The Middle District Court of Florida said a Naples doctor pleaded guilty to three counts of illegally prescribing opioid medications to patients who had no need for them.

Investigators said Dr. Gerald Abraham was the target of a year-long sting that began in 2019. They say he prescribed oxycodone and/or Adderall to undercover patients on 18 occasions without a primary examination.

The court says in their report that one patient was told by the doctor their paperwork was "completely normal."

Dr. Abraham's office worked on a cash-only basis, charging patients $400 per visit. The court says the doctor used proceeds from those visits to purchase nine vehicles including:

  • a 2020 Acura NSX,
  • a 2020 Porsche GT4,
  • a 2021 Toyota Supra,
  • a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette,
  • a 2020 Aston Martin,
  • a 2020 Nissan 370Z,
  • a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro,
  • two 2020 Ford Mustangs

The court ordered Dr. Abraham to return all nine cars as well as $190,496.56 paid towards another vehicle. He must also pay $249,598.52 in additional cash.

According to the court, the doctor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the three counts against him.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
