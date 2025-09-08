Multi-county theft ring busted after stealing $2 million in construction equipment

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A collaborative investigation between the Collier County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has dismantled an organized theft ring they say is responsible for stealing more than $2 million worth of property since 2021.

Detectives identified a group of suspects involved in 45 felony cases across 17 Florida jurisdictions.

According to authorities, the theft ring primarily targeted construction equipment, trailers and utility vehicles. Investigators recovered approximately $1,097,500 in stolen property, with 10 of those recoveries being seizures from the suspects or their properties.

Investigators say they used various techniques including surveillance video, physical forensic evidence, interrogations, phone search warrants, aerial reconnaissance and undercover officers to outline the group's organizational structure and establish probable cause for an additional 12 cases.

The investigation also involved detectives from other agencies, with the overall effort being unified and overseen by Collier and Charlotte County detectives.

In May and August 2025, warrants were issued by the statewide prosecutor for the arrest of multiple people on various charges, including conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and multiple grand theft auto charges.

Most of the suspects are in jail, although some remain at large. Investigations are continuing to locate them and take them into custody. Seven arrests were made on local charges.

The latest arrests in relation to the theft ring include:



Deyni Guanche Martinez, arrested at the Department of Corrections

Raidel Aguado Concepcion, arrested in Broward County

Yerandi Diaz Quintana, arrested in Collier County

Rodolfo Boix Fonseca, arrested at the Department of Corrections

Atalier Moncho, arrested in Broward County

Alberto Lugo Nordarse, arrested in Marion County

