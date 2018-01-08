Minnesota Twins spring training tickets in Fort Myers on sale

Fair
LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- The Minnesota Twins tickets are now on sale at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and online.
The first spring game for the team will be on February 22 against the University of Minnesota. On February 25, they will have their first MLB training game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Prices range from $3.00- 9.00 per game.