Minnesota Twins spring training tickets in Fort Myers on sale

8:25 AM, Jan 8, 2018

The Minnesota Twins tickets are on sale at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers and online at Twinsbaseball.com. The first spring game for the team will be on February 22 against the University of Minnesota. On February 25, they will have their MLB training game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Prices range from $3.00- 9.00 per game.

