Mega Millions grows to $660 million dollars

The Mega Million's has grown from $480 million to $660 million following this Friday's drawing.

Florida players can purchase tickets at any of the more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across the state.

Jackpot prize winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $388 million.

Jackpot prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option. Winners have 180 days from the applicable drawing to claim their prize.

Officials say the jackpot rollovers have generated more than $30.6 million for education in Florida.

