Man dies after line drive to head during softball game

6:38 AM, Dec 27, 2017

File photo of an ambulance.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has died several weeks after taking a line drive to the head during a softball game.
    
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 37-year-old Greg Fusco died Sunday. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a softball stuck the Palm Harbor man in the left temple during a Dec. 2 tournament near Jacksonville. A friend says Fusco had been pitching.
    
Officials say the ball initially knocked Fusco unconscious but he was awake and dazed by the time an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a Jacksonville hospital, and his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
    
A GoFundMe campaign started by a friend to raise money for Fusco's wife, Taylor, said he underwent surgery for a skull fracture. His recovery looked promising at first, but his condition soon worsened. A cause of death wasn't immediately determined.
    
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

