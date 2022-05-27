LIST: Everything you need to know about Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend.

During the sales tax holiday period, which runs from Saturday, May 28 through Friday, June 10, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

For the first time, Floridians can also buy pet supplies for their fur babies during the sales tax holiday.

Below is a list of qualifying pet supplies:

$2 or less

Wet pet food (can or pouch)

$15 or less

Cat litter pans Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls Hamster or rabbit substrate Manual can openers Pet waste disposal bags

$20 or less

Collars Leashes Muzzles Pet pads

$25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25lbs. or less

$30 or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15lbs. or less

$40 or less

Pet beds

$100 or less

Pet carriers Portable kennels





Here is a list of other qualifying items:

$20 or less

Reusable ice

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light source

$50 or less

Certain portable radios A gas or diesel fuel tank Packages of certain battery types

$60 or less

A nonelectric food storage cooler Portable power banks

$70 or less (New for 2022)

Carbon monoxide detectors Fire extinguishers Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

$100 or less

Tarps Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

$1,000 or less

Portable generators for use in a power outage



For a full breakdown of the sales tax holiday, you can view and print the document below:

General reminders

First off, make sure you have plenty of food and water. You also need to make sure you have a can opener, flashlight, and plenty of batteries around.

Keep your cell phone on you, and have a radio handy as well. A first aid kit needs to be a priority as well.

Plus, make sure you have cash on you, as well as map matches, medication, and a tool kit.

Now that pet supplies are part of the sales tax holiday, you can ensure all members of the family are taken care of as well.