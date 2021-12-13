No one was hurt in Lehigh Acres fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a working structure fire at 201 Joel Boulevard Monday afternoon.
According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District Twitter page, the building is vacant.
Crews were able to get inside the building and put the fire out.
No one was hurt.
Fire investigators are on their way to find out how it started.
