Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

No one was hurt in Lehigh Acres fire

items.[0].image.alt
Lehigh Acres Fire Department
Lehigh Acres Fire
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 15:49:15-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a working structure fire at 201 Joel Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District Twitter page, the building is vacant.

Crews were able to get inside the building and put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

Fire investigators are on their way to find out how it started.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4