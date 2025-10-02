LeeWay waives frees after technical glitch impacts some customers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to a technical glitch that affected some LeeWay and SunPass customers, LeeWay said it is waiving administrative fees for some SunPass customers.

This impacts people who have past-due toll bills from for May, June and July, according to Lee County government officials.

Any SunPass customer who receives a LeeWay Toll Due Notice needs to pay the toll at www.leegov.com/tolls, according to the county. The administrative fee will be waived if you are an affected customer.

This may not show on your online toll bill until Monday, Oct. 6.

You do not need to create a LeeWay account to pay the toll if you use the quick-pay option (pay-by-plate) online, according to the county.

If you have have a SunPass account in good standing and you have already paid the toll and administrative fee, you are able to receive a refund for the administrative fee by calling the LeeWay Customer Service Center at 239-533-9297 or visiting in-person at 1366 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.