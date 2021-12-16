LeeTran offers special services for New Year’s Eve

FORT MYERS, Fla. — LeeTran is providing transportation options for people in Downtown Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Downtown Fort Myers River District service includes:

Blue and Gold Line trolley routes run until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022

Fort Myers Beach Services includes:

LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key extends service times until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022.

LeeTran’s route 490 that travels between Times Square to the Beach Park and Ride located at 11101 Summerlin Square Drive will run its normal service until 8:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. At that time, shuttle service will run from the Main Street Park & Ride located at the base of the Matanzas Bridge to the Beach Park & Ride until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Riders seeking transportation from the beach to the Park and Ride after 8:50 p.m. Friday will need to walk over the bridge to the Main Street Park & Ride to catch the shuttle to the Beach Park & Ride.

The free open-air beach trams extend service until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, from Bowditch Point to the beach library.

For schedules or to learn more about LeeTran, go to www.RideLeeTran.com