LeeTran offers special services for New Year’s Eve

Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 16, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — LeeTran is providing transportation options for people in Downtown Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Downtown Fort Myers River District service includes:

  • Blue and Gold Line trolley routes run until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022

Fort Myers Beach Services includes:

  • LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key extends service times until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022.

  • LeeTran’s route 490 that travels between Times Square to the Beach Park and Ride located at 11101 Summerlin Square Drive will run its normal service until 8:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. At that time, shuttle service will run from the Main Street Park & Ride located at the base of the Matanzas Bridge to the Beach Park & Ride until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Riders seeking transportation from the beach to the Park and Ride after 8:50 p.m. Friday will need to walk over the bridge to the Main Street Park & Ride to catch the shuttle to the Beach Park & Ride.

  • The free open-air beach trams extend service until 1 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, from Bowditch Point to the beach library.

For schedules or to learn more about LeeTran, go to www.RideLeeTran.com

