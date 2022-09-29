Lee Health locations evacuating patients after Hurricane Ian caused power outages

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is working to evacuate patients after Hurricane Ian caused power outages and loss of running water in most of Lee County.

Lee Health said several of their hospital campuses and outpatient facilities sustained significant damage from the storm. They are working with the Agency for Health Care Administration in Florida, and state and local emergency operations management agencies to move patients outside of Lee County.

Lee Health is also working with its partners to address these issues and fix them as quickly as possible.

The emergency departments at Lee Health hospitals will remain open. Patients who need to be admitted will be transferred to other facilities.