Lee Health has 54 COVID-19 isolated patients

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health has 54 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals on Monday.

· Of these patients, 1 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Since Friday, we’ve had 13 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 19 COVID-19 discharges.

· 72% of our ventilators and 24% of our ICU rooms are available for use. We have 4 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 10 in the intensive care unit.

· This morning, census was at 85% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Since the start of the pandemic, 1,199 patients have lost their lives inside our hospitals to COVID-19, including 1 yesterday.