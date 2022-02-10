Lee Health: 170 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health is reporting they have 170 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals.

· Of these patients, 5 of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

· Hospital census was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

· Census in the intensive care unit was at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

· Yesterday, Lee Health emergency departments saw 787 patients, which is typical for this time of year.

· Lee TeleHealth is currently free and is an easy alternative to avoid longer than normal wait times at urgent care centers. To access Lee Telehealth, download the Lee Health app or visit www.LeeTelehealth.org .

