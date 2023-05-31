Watch Now
Yucca Pens wildfire containment at 90%

Posted at 6:23 AM, May 31, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says a wildfire in Cape Coral is at 90% containment.

FFS says the fire is south of the Yucca Pens area and is estimated at 40 acres.

They say no structures are threatened at this time.

