Yucca Pens wildfire containment at 90%

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service says a wildfire in Cape Coral is at 90% containment.
FFS says the fire is south of the Yucca Pens area and is estimated at 40 acres.
They say no structures are threatened at this time.
Location: Lee County, Cape Coral, South Yucca Pens area.— FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 31, 2023
Size Est. 40 Acres
Containment: 90%
Number of units on scene: 4 FFS Tractor-Plows, local Fire Department.
No structures are threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/9GnMyTAEgf