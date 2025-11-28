CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Online shopping deals are flooding in, which means packages are being delivered to homes across Southwest Florida. Cape Coral Police said there are steps you can take to keep your holiday gifts safe from thieves.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with Public Affairs Officer Mercedes Simonds about package thieves:

Your front porch is a target: Cape Coral police reveal how to outsmart package thieves

As holiday shopping ramps up, your front porch could become a target for package thieves. According to SafeWise, package thieves cost Americans around $15 billion in the last year, and around 250,000 packages were stolen per day.

Cape Coral Police Public Affairs Officer Mercedes Simonds said you don't have to be a victim.

"We see a lot of packages being dropped off this time of year, and it's just very important to stay on top of tracking your packages, being vigilant," Simonds said.

Shoppers in downtown Fort Myers have their own strategies for protecting deliveries. Matthew Thompson from Naples suggests using secure storage options.

"Maybe having something that can hide a package if you're worried about a package being taken. I've seen things like boxes that you can put your packages in, delivery drivers will help you out with that," Thompson said.

Dan Rouser suggests to get to know the people around you.

"Have good neighbors that can help you take your packages off your porch for you," Rouser said.

Simonds said police will be patrolling neighborhoods to make sure you and your packages stay safe.

"It takes a village. It takes not just your neighbors, but we're also out there trying to help people out, being vigilant in the neighborhood," Simonds said.

If your package is stolen, make sure you report it to police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.